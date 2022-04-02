Star of Punjab Cong campaign, defeated Channi now ‘missing’

HE EMERGED out of nowhere to become the Chief Minister of Punjab when the Congress needed a replacement for Amarinder Singh. He surprised even his loyalists by how quickly he took to the job. And he was seen as this big Dalit hope who might rally the community behind him in a state where they don’t vote as a group.

The promise of Charanjit Singh Channi, however, has evaporated almost as swiftly as it was crafted. Having lost from both the Assembly seats that he contested in the recent polls, in which the Congress was reduced to 18 seats, Channi has not been seen in public since he handed over his resignation as CM to Governor Banwarilal Purohit and later made an appearance to congratulate his successor, Bhagwant Mann.

He has tweeted only twice since the poll results, to wish people for Holi and Hola Mohalla.

Channi was absent when now deposed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu held two meetings with some party legislators. Having lost his seat himself, Sidhu was seen as trying to retain a say as the Congress takes a call on Leader of the Opposition.

Channi also remained silent when senior leader and former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar again raked up the fierce tussle that had resulted in Channi emerging as the consensus name in the party as Amarinder’s replacement. Jakhar, whose own chance was believed to have been scuttled after senior party leader Ambika Sonia stressed that the CM could only be “Sikh”, called Channi a “liability” besides accusing Soni of “trying to pull wool over the eyes of the high command”.

In an interview with The Indian Express after the results, Jakhar had said: “Thank God he (Channi) wasn’t declared a ‘National Treasure’ at the CWC by the ‘Pbi’ lady who proposed him as CM in the first place.” The Congress, Jakhar said, would have done better had Amarinder not been removed as CM. Apart from Jakhar, the poll defeat has caused other Congress leaders to speak out over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the house of a nephew of Channi’s, just before the elections, where allegedly Rs 10 crore were discovered. Many said the raid had demolished the Congress’s projection of Channi as “the real aam aadmi”, as compared to rival bigwigs such as Amarinder and the Badals, and AAP.

As part of this campaign, Channi had been photographed milking a goat, stopping his cavalcade to talk to ordinary people, breaking into an impromptu bhangra and a game of football, apart from making populist announcements such as reducing electricity rates, slashing VAT on fuel, and decreasing rates of sand and gravel. While Channi could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts to reach him on phone and through text, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Punjab Harish Chaudhary, reacting to Jakhar’s remarks, said, “No one misled the party. It was party’s conscious decision to name Channi as CM face of the party. And he delivered as CM during his stint.” On Channi missing in action after the poll debacle even as Sidhu was out in the field, Chaudhary said, “Channi went to present a bouquet to [CM Bhagwant] Mann.” Channi’s son Navjit Singh put out a family photo on social media Thursday invoking lyrics from singer Satinder Sartaaj’s song which read: “Ehi ishq da mool Sartaj shayra, meheram jivein aakhe ovein vassiye ji (Such is the fundamental root of love of poet Sartaj, we live to the demands of our beloved and to the one Lord).” In the 2018 album out of which lyrics were taken, Sartaj had also written “Oh heart! Try and lose yourself, Try and test your limits. Let it be that losers are held in high regard.”