Standing Finance Committee okays two proposals of CREST

UT Adviser Dharam Pal chaired a meeting of Standing Finance Committee in the presence of Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests, Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary, C B Ojha, Chief Engineer.

The Standing Finance Committee approved two major proposals of CREST for a cumulative capacity of 2.8 MWp.

Out of this, one project is for installation of two MWp floating power plant at raw water tanks of waterworks Sector 39, Chandigarh, which will generate 28 million units of electricity.

This project will also help in reduction in evaporation of up to 382 million litres of water annually and will also generate more power than other solar projects due to cooling effect of water.

Other project of 800kWp SPV power plant will be installed at Sector 42 Lake Parking, which will also serve the people of Chandigarh with dual functionality by providing shelter to the vehicles and also by generating electricity at the same time.

This project was approved under the chairmanship of Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary.

Adviser Dharam Pal said that both these projects will save approximately eight acres of valuable land of Chandigarh.