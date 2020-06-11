Takeaways will be the new norm as dine-in will be discouraged. (Photo: Anil Sharma) Takeaways will be the new norm as dine-in will be discouraged. (Photo: Anil Sharma)

The government issued the standard operating procedure for restaurants, with social distancing, crowd management and food delivery under the ambit of the guidelines. Operating since Monday, the restaurant will require to follow these guidelines:

Takeaways will be the new norm as dine-in will be discouraged.

Buffet service not to be allowed. Only a la carte.

Food delivery at customer’s door and not to be directly handed over.

The staff for home deliveries to undergo thermal screening at the restaurant, before being allowed to proceed with the food delivery.

Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

Only asymptomatic staff and patrons to be allowed.

Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently

All employees who are at higher risk including older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public.

Restaurant management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible.

Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises.

Valet parking, if available, should be operational with operating staff wearing face covers/masks and gloves, as appropriate. A proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc. of the vehicles to be done.

Maintaining physical distance of a minimum of 6-feet when queuing up for entry and inside the restaurant as far as feasible.

Seating arrangement to be made in a way that adequate social distancing is maintained. In restaurants, not more than 50 per cent of seating capacity to be filled.

Disposable menus are advised to be used.

Instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins to be encouraged.

Use of escalators with one person on alternate steps.

For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD to be followed which inter-alia emphasises that the temperature of all air-conditioning devices to be in the range of 24-30 degrees, relative humidity in the range of 40-70 per cent, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross-ventilation should be adequate.

Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited.

Staff/ waiters should wear mask and hand gloves and take other required precautionary measures.

Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) to be encouraged.

Tables to be sanitised each time customer leaves.

The staff should follow social distancing norms at work place, including kitchens. Kitchen area to be sanitised at regular intervals.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd