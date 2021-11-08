Stand-off Narnaud protest continues: Farmers begin ‘pakka morcha’ at Hansi mini secretariat

The four-day stand-off between farmers and Haryana administration over an FIR against protesters in Hisar’s Narnaund town continued Monday with the talks between the two sides remaining inconclusive.

After laying siege to Narnaund police station for three days, the protesters, including women, moved to neighbouring Hansi town to gherao the SP office there on Monday.

Heavy police force was deployed to maintain law and order. Senior farmer leader, Rakesh Tikait, also reached the spot to address the farmers. After hours of protest by farmers, the administration invited the protesters for talks.

When the talks remained inconclusive, farmers announced setting up a “pakka morcha” (permanent dharna) in front of the mini secretariat which houses offices of local government officers, including SP.

Farmers are demanding withdrawal of the FIR registered against the protesters in connection with a protest against Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra in Narnaund on November 5. Police had booked protesters for allegedly smashing windshield of Jangra’s Innova car. However, farmers allege that Jangra’s associates had attacked farmers resulting in serious injuries to one among them, Kuldeep Rana. They are also demanding an FIR against Jangra and his associates for assault on Rana, who is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Hisar.

Addressing the farmers Monday, Tikait asked the central government to hold talks with the protesters by November 26 stating the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spreading stir against three farm laws, is ready for the talks.

Tikait said: “The central government has time till November 26. Hold talks, the SKM wants to have a dialogue. After November 26, we will start restructuring our tents (at dharna venues). The farmers won’t return to their homes without a solution. The government should not be mistaken that the farmers will be returning. Our struggle will continue till there is a solution.”

Tikait further said that ongoing agitation is not confined to one place but the dharnas are being held at 20-30 places. The BKU leader added: “If it was a BJP government, then it would have talked to the farmers, but big companies are running the Modi government. Those who had formed this party are locked in homes and they don’t have courage to speak.”

Tikait later visited the injured farmer at the Hisar hospital.

SKM MEETING TODAY

The SKM, meanwhile, is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss the future course of the agitation. The farmers have been camping at the borders of Delhi since November 26 last year to demand repealing of three contentious farm laws.

After a meeting with the leaders of Haryana’s farmer outfits Sunday, another senior BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni had stated that in the meeting of the SKM, they would suggest a march to the Parliament on November 26.