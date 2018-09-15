Stand-off continues, protest likely to intensify

During the protest by door-to-door garbage collectors outside MC building gate in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Express) During the protest by door-to-door garbage collectors outside MC building gate in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Express)

The four-day standoff between garbage collectors and the Municipal Corporation failed to end on Friday. The garbage collectors are likely to intensify their protest on Saturday as the civic body on Friday decided to take over garbage collection in the city within two months.

Residents, on the other hand, are having a harrowing experience with garbage piling up in their bins and nobody collecting it for the last four days. The situation is likely to get worse. Garbage collectors staged a daylong protest outside the MC office in Sector 17 on Friday.

BJP Councillor Rajesh Kalia, who is spearheading the garbage collectors’ protest, said, “MC is trying to snatch the livelihood of 1,437 families.”

Mayor Davesh Moudgil, however, refuted Kalia’s allegations and said, “Genuine garbage collectors are being exploited by the sweepers union. With MC taking over garbage collection, these collectors will also get jobs.”

Congress Councillor Devinder Singh Babla alleged that Kalia was misleading the garbage collectors and instead playing in the hands of the “mafia”, which is exploiting these genuine garbage collectors.

Jai Kishan Dula, president of the garbage collectors union, said, “We will intensify our protest if the MC does not reverse its decision to take over garbage collection in the city.”

MC Commissioner KK Yadav apprised the House that there are nearly 2.5 lakh households from where garbage is collected on a daily basis. According to a survey conducted by the Chief Sanitary Inspector, there are 38,000 households in the city from where garbage was not being collected.

