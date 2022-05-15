Stagger your weekly offs: PSPCL appeals to Punjab industries, issues schedule

Punjab’s continuing power crisis has prompted the state power corporation limited — Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) — to issue an appeal to industries to stagger their weekly offs and not just shut down on Sundays.

PSPCL authorities claimed that a proposed schedule of weekly offs had been circulated among the industries, in which different weekly offs for different zones had been marked. Though officials insisted that the schedule was absolutely voluntary with industries having the option of whether to follow it or not, sources said that local PSPCL offices had been reaching out to industries in their areas and reminding them about their off days. Power corporation officials stated that continuous process industries and those in essential services will be exempted.

According to estimates, Punjab will save around 300-500 MW of power daily if the industries opt for staggering their off days. On Sundays, with industries shut, the state on an average sees a relief of 1800 MW.

“As the state grapples with a power crisis and when the heatwave is at its peak, this system to stagger weekly offs for industries can bring relief. On Sundays, when the industries are shut, we have to surrender some part of the power that we draw from the Central pool. On other days, as the load increases, we struggle to meet the demand. Hence, this management will be beneficial for both PSPCL as well as consumers,” a spokesperson of the power corporation said.

According to PSPCL’s proposed new schedule, Ludhiana’s west circle were to observe off days on Monday, while industries falling in Ludhiana east and sub-urban circles were requested to observe off days on Tuesday. All the circles of Ludhiana district come under the Central zone of PSPCL.

Likewise, industries of Patiala, Sangrur and Barnala districts which fall in the south zone of PSPCL were appealed to observe off-days on Wednesday .

Industries in the north zone of PSPCL, which has districts like Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala, have been advised to observe weekly off on Thursdays, while industries falling in Mohali circle have been told to have their rest day on Fridays. Business houses in the Ropar circle have been asked to stay shut on Saturday, if possible.

Industrial units falling under the border and west zones of PSPCL have been told to observe weekly offs on Sundays as usual.