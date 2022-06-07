Stage set for 5-cornered battle as SAD breaks away from past, BJP, Cong bet on it for future

As the filing of nominations for Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection came to an end Monday, the constituency is now looking at a five-cornered battle amid sweltering summer with political parties in fray having broken away from their “moderate” image, poaching other party’s leaders, and going back to basics to try their luck.

For the bypoll, coming less than three months after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured an impressive victory in Vidhan Sabha election, bagging 92 out of 117 seats, most of the political parties jumped into the fray at the last minute and that too after at least two of them — Congress and SAD — separately floated an idea of having a consensus candidate.

While Congress wanted slain singer and party leader Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh as unanimous MP from Sangrur, the Akali Dal wanted their candidate Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana as consensus candidate of all panthic parties.

Earlier in the day, Congress’ Dalvir Goldy, SAD’s Kamaldeep Kaur and BJP’s Kewal Singh Dhillon filed their papers. AAP has fielded Gurmel Singh. The fifth candidate in fray is SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjeet Singh Mann.

The opposition parties, which had been chalking out strategies for the bypoll, got a handle against the ruling AAP following the murder of Moosewala, who was killed a day after his security was pruned and the news made public. The incident put the AAP, which was hoping to secure the seat for a third consecutive time — Bhagwant Mann was elected MP from Sangrur in 2014 and 2019 before vacating the seat on being elected from Dhuri in this year’s state polls — on defensive.

The Akali Dal, which, over the past three decades created an image and tried to present itself as a moderate party, has now started pushing the radical agenda.

This has come after the party had humiliating outing in two successive Assembly polls — in 2017 it won only 17 seats in the 117-member Vidhan Sabha and was pushed to third spot and in 2022, its numbers further came down to three.

Till 1996, it was a panthic outfit a a votary of “Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat” before joining hands with the BJP and becoming moderate. The Akali Dal walked out of the alliance during agitation against the now-repealed central agri laws. The party is now going to hustings with the cause of Sikh prisoners (Bandi Singhs) and has fielded former CM Beant Singh’s assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana’s sister.

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal said his party has teamed up with panthic organisations “to send a strong message to the Parliament to release all Bandi Singhs, including Rajoana, who are in jail even after completion of their life sentences”.

“I appeal to Punjabis to shed all political differences to achieve freedom for Bandi Singhs. Earlier also Punjabis united in 1989 to elect Simranjit Singh Mann to Lok Sabha in absentia, which resulted in the latter’s unconditional release from jail. The same unity is needed today,” said Badal.

The Congress has again put its faith in Dalvir Goldy, a former MLA from Dhuri who lost against Mann in the state elections.

The Congress wants to convey a message that he took on Mann in Dhuri and is ready to take on AAP in the CM’s pocket borough.

State Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, “People are sick of the incumbent government. They had dream of a ‘badlav.’ They will avenge it this time.

Goldy will win with a huge margin.”

The BJP, which engineered an exodus of leaders from Congress two days ago, has named one of them, Kewal Dhillon, as its candidate from Sangrur. He was denied ticket from Sangrur Assembly constituency by the Congress during the Vidhan Sabha polls. Dhillon was a last minute choice as the saffron party, it has been learnt, was planning to go to polls with Arvind Khanna, who too had lost the Assembly election from Sangrur.

The AAP has gone back to basics by choosing party volunteer Gurmel Singh. For AAP candidate, an uphill task is ahead as he will have to counter the negativity generated around Moosewala’s murder and law and order situation in Punjab.

The byelection will take place on June 23. The constituency was vacated by Bhagwant Mann and AAP is confident that the contest will be a cake walk for the ruling party.