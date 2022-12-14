scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Staff to be personally held responsible for any lapse inside jails: CM Bhagwant Mann

Security of jails is the prime concern of the state government and no compromise can be made in this regard, asserted Mann.

punjab government, indian expressBhagwant Mann inspects Nabha jail, Tuesday. (Photo source: Punjab government)
Underlining the need to check supply of drugs and mobiles in Punjab’s prisons, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday warned that officers and the staff will be held personally accountable for any sort of security lapse inside jails.

The CM, who inspected the new Nabha district jail, said the security system in jails is being provided on scientific lines. “The state government has already installed high-powered jammers, door metal detectors and other equipment in jails,” he said.

Mann, however, said it was surprising that reports of mobiles and drugs inside jails are still coming in.

“Any laxity on the part of the jail staff is unwarranted and undesirable. Strict action will be taken against officers who are found to be responsible for the lapse,” he added. The officers at the helm of affairs in jails across the state will be made accountable for such callousness and exemplary action will be taken against them, he said.

Underlining the need to strictly check supply of drugs and mobiles in prisons, Mann also directed the officers to take every step to curb this illegal practice.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 08:14:18 am
