STA, UT traffic police to launch joint challan drive against unauthorised autos

The State Transport Authority (STA) and the UT traffic police on Monday decided to launch a joint challan drive against the unauthorised auto-rickshaws in Chandigarh once a mobile application storing information about 3,500 auto-rickshaws is prepared this month. STA, which compiled the list of all the authorised auto-rickshaws, handed over the list to the UT traffic police.

Sources said officials decided to launch the challan drive once the mobile application is prepared, which will be available with STA staff members and UT cops simultaneously. Traffic officers maintained in the meeting that if they start challaning auto-rickshaws after scanning the particulars through documents, passengers will be harassed. The entire particulars are being fed in the mobile application. Then it will be easy to find out whether the auto-rickshaw is authorised.

The meeting took place at the police headquarters, Sector 9, on Monday. STA secretary Harjeet Singh Sandhu, SSP Shashank Anand, DSP Kewal Krishan and three others were present at the meeting.

Sources said, “Challans against people violating the lane driving and motorists not using double-side mirrors were discussed. It was decided that these moves will be started after extensive awareness drives.”

The auto-rickshaws bearing Haryana registration number are not allowed to enter Chandigarh for commercial and business purpose. Merely 500 auto-rickshaws registered with Punjab in Mohali are allowed to pick and drop passengers in Chandigarh.

Despite these clear rules, there is no check on the movement of hundreds of autos which enter Chandigarh every day from Punjab and Haryana. The overloading in the autos is a major concern, which is going on right under the nose of STA and UT traffic police.

STA secretary Harjeet Singh Sandhu said, “We handed over a list of authorised auto-rickshaws to traffic police. A mobile application of the valid autos will be made shortly. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards were also distributed to the drivers of 3,500 autos.”

