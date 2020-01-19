Chandigarh: STA to take action against overloaded auto rickshaws, impose fine on autos plying from other states

Students in an overloaded auto plying in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Students in an overloaded auto plying in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

After the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued directions regarding the safety of school children being ferried in overloaded auto rickshaws, the State Transport Authority (STA) officials said, the STA will begin a stringent drive against the auto rickshaws found overloading, and will impose heavy fines on the autos plying from other states to Chandigarh without STA consent.

STA Motor Vehicle Inspector Ravinder Singh said that the STA will comply with the directions of the High Court and will act against the overloading of auto rickshaws. “Our drive against overloaded auto rickshaws is already in process. Last week, we issued around 40 challans and impounded around 15 auto rickshaws for overloading,” said Singh, speaking to Chandigarh Newsline.

He said that the Chandigarh STA will also take stringent action against auto rickshaws plying to Chandigarh from other states, including Punjab and Haryana.

The STA Inspector said that only auto rickshaws from Mohali and Panchkula, that carry a stamp of the Chandigarh STA, have been allowed to ply in Chandigarh.

“Autos from the Tricity, carrying a stamp of the Chandigarh STA, can only be allowed to move in Chandigarh. Similarly, the Chandigarh auto rickshaws can move to Mohali and Panchkula. However, if auto rickshaw from other states are found plying in Chandigarh, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on it or it will be impounded,” said STA Inspector Singh.

The official said that the traffic police was already taking action against overloading of auto rickshaws and the parents of the school children should also not let their children board overloaded vehicles.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App