SSP to officials: Ensure 24×7 patrolling, enhance vigil in vulnerable areas

Amidst increasing incidents of snatching, thefts, burglaries particularly during the festive season, SSP (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal has instructed SDPOs and SHOs to ensure 24×7 patrolling in their respective areas.

SSP Chahal, supervising a crime control meeting, instructed for strict vigils in the vulnerable areas with deputing beat staff police personnel on Saturday. He stressed on intelligence gathering about unsocial elements. All 16 SHOs along with three SDPOs, in-charges of police posts were present in the meeting.

SP (City) Ketan Bansal stressed on establishing communication with the representatives of RWAs, market associations and senior citizens. A nine-point agenda was passed to implement in the ongoing festival season. The agenda included intensifying patrolling in sensitive areas.