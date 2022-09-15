SSP, DSP meet resident welfare bodies, promise to increase vigil

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (East) Palak Goel and Station House Officer (SHO) Maninder Singh of Sector 26 police station called a meeting of resident welfare associations of sectors 27, 28 and 26 and promised to increase police vigil in their area in view of the recent spurt in the incidents of crime.

Earlier, Somila Singh Sandhu, president of RWA, Sector 27A-B, met SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal and apprised him of the recent incidents of crime in the area. “We told him of thieves being caught inside the compounds of houses, and people consuming drugs and liquor in public parks. On Tuesday, manhole covers were stolen from three houses in a row. Last week, some people were found trying to steal cars. All this has led to a general sense of insecurity in the sector,” said Sandhu.

SSP Chahal assured the RWA that the area beat police will tighten security and pay periodic visits to the large number of senior citizens in the sector. The SSP also urged the delegation to register/verify their house helps, tenants and paying guests with the local police to prevent any untoward incident.

Sandhu said, “The SSP gave us a very patient hearing and promised full cooperation. We requested him to instruct beat staff police personnel to contact every senior citizen in the sectors. We also highlighted the issue of presence of suspicious elements in parks during odd hours. Other demands were to initiate a Roko-Toko drive in which beat police stop suspected people and check their identities”.

Later, DSP Goel and SHO Singh assured the RWA members that they would increase patrolling of the area and keep a close vigil on senior citizens.

The residents urged the patrol parties to resume the practice of using hooters to keep anti-social elements

at bay. This was started during the pandemic to implement curfew. SHO Maninder Singh said the hooters of PCR motorcycle squad called ‘Cheeta’, were dysfunctional but would be repaired soon.

DSP Goel urged the RWAs to contact either the SHO or her in case of any concerns about law and order in the area. It was also decided that the SHO would keep in touch with the RWA representatives.