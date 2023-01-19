SSOC to quiz Goldy aide for helping Bishnoi’s brother escape

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police will question Inderpreet Singh Parry for his role in helping gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother leave the country.

Parry was arrested from Sundar Nagar in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Parry is a close associate of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and had a key role in the killing of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower.

Parry, a Chandigarh resident, was on the run after the killing of Dera follower Pardeep Singh, who was killed by six people outside his shop at Kotkapura on November 10 last year.

Sources said that they were investigating Parry’s role in arranging a passport for Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi who had fled the country after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May last year using a fake passport.