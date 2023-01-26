SSOC arrests 2 associates of Armenia-based gangster

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police has arrested two associates of Armenia-based gangster Lucky Patial during a special operation.

Patial, who is currently heading Bambiha gang, is the most wanted gangster by the Punjab Police.

Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Singh Kingra of Mandi Dabwali in Sirsa, Haryana, and Harinder Singh of Kotakpura, Faridkot.

AIG, SSOC Mohali, Ashwani Kapur said that an FIR under sections of the Arms Act and for extortion has already been registered at SSOC police station, Mohali. During investigation, raids were conducted and Kuldeep Singh Kingra was arrested on Sunday. He said that Kingra was helping the criminals and associates of Bambiha gang by providing them hideouts in Sirsa and nearby areas.

“Developing the leads obtained from the interrogation of Kingra, police teams also arrested accused Harinder Singh on Tuesday after recovering one country-made pistol and four live cartridges from his possession,” the AIG said.

He added that during the preliminary investigation of both the arrested accused, it was learnt that Kingra and Harinder were working at the behest of one Jackpal Laali, a resident of Moga.

Jackpal Laali is an old associate of Armenia-based gangster Lucky Patiala, who is heading Bambiha gang at present.