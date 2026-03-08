Cabinet clears world-class ‘Sri Guru Teg Bahadur University’ at Anandpur Sahib

The Punjab Cabinet on Saturday approved the establishment of a world-class university in the name of Guru Teg Bahadur at Anandpur Sahib and pave the way for recruitment of 1,158 assistant professors and librarians in government colleges.

The Cabinet also cleared the ‘Industrial & Business Development Policy, 2026’, along with sector-specific policies, detailed schemes and operational guidelines under the flagship initiative “Punjab Udyog Kranti.” The policy aims to establish a comprehensive and structured framework for fiscal incentives, sectoral development, employment generation, infrastructure strengthening and promotion of emerging and sunrise industries in the state.

An official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said that the Cabinet gave its nod for setting up the university and approved the draft Bill for the ‘Sri Guru Teg Bahadur World Class University,’ which will be presented in the Assembly. “The Cabinet also authorised the Chief Minister to take all necessary decisions for the timely establishment of the university,” it said.

The decisions were taken by the Cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Cabinet also gave nod for initiating recruitment process for 1,158 posts in government colleges across the state, including 1,091 assistant professors and 67 librarians. The recruitment will be conducted in accordance with UGC Regulations, 2018, through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). The government will withdraw the earlier requisition of 612 assistant professor posts pending with the PPSC and submit a fresh consolidated requisition for all posts.

To provide a fair opportunity to all candidates, including those who applied under the October 19, 2021, advertisement, a one-time relaxation in the upper age limit will be granted. Additionally, candidates from reserved categories will receive further age relaxation in accordance with existing government policy.

The Cabinet also approved a policy to streamline reservations for sportspersons in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions. It lays down objective and easily understandable criteria for assigning marks to certificates of achievement in sports. According to the policy, 75 per cent of the weightage will be given to sports achievements, while 25 per cent will be based on performance in the entrance test.

It also gave for an amendment in the Punjab Health and Family Welfare Technical (Group-C) Service Rules, 2016, to include a diploma in pharmacy as an additional educational qualification for the recruitment of pharmacists.

In a humanitarian gesture, the Cabinet approved an ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore to the family of Punjab Home Guards Volunteer Ashok Kumar, who recently lost his life while on duty in Gurdaspur.

The Cabinet also gave nod to introduce ‘the Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units, Stockists and Retailers (Amendment) Bill, 2026’ in the current budget session of the Assembly. The move aims to convert ‘the Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units, Stockists and Retailers (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026’ into an Act.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved a world-class MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) project and a multi-purpose structure for organising commercial, scientific, educational and governmental events. Investors were facing difficulties due to a lack of clarity regarding charges for MICE projects in the state. To address this, the government has included MICE projects as a separate category by amending the notification dated June 4, 2025 and fixed the applicable charges at 50 per cent of the commercial charges, it said.

The Cabinet also approved amendments in the Medicity Policy-2014 to allow certain sites to be disposed of through the existing policy and others through e-auction.

Further, it also approved a policy for allotment of education plots for the establishment of K-12/Senior Secondary Schools by GMADA. This policy has been formulated on the recommendations of Boston Consulting Group (India) to improve the e-auction process for sites under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA)’s jurisdiction.

The Cabinet also approved the rationalisation of property prices of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) based on valuation reports submitted by independent valuers and observations of GLADA.

It approved the enactment of the Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Bill, 2026, which will replace the Prisons Act, 1894, currently in force in the state. The move aims to modernise prison administration and enhance jail security through advanced technology and equipment, ensuring a more robust security mechanism.

It also approved an amendment to Rule 6.17 (3) of the Punjab Civil Services Rules, Volume-II to define family pension by including dependent disabled siblings of government employees.