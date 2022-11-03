Sri Guru Gobind Singh College gets ‘A’ grade

The standing committee constituted by the executive committee of the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) processed and approved the assessment and accreditation (A&A) exercise of the institution and declared that SGGSC has been accredited with ‘A’ grade from November 2, 2022.

SRI GURU Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, has been awarded ‘A’ grade in the 3rd NAAC Reaccreditation Cycle of the college Wednesday. The standing committee constituted by the executive committee of the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) processed and approved the assessment and accreditation (A&A) exercise of the institution and declared that SGGSC has been accredited with ‘A’ grade from November 2, 2022.

Principal Dr Navjot Kaur congratulated the entire faculty, students, alumni, parents and other stakeholders, and thanked them for their valuable contributions. She also expressed her gratitude to the management, Sikh Educational Society for their continuous support and guidance.