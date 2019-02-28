Squadron leader killed in Budgam Crash: ‘He was with us just two days ago’

The enormity of the loss is yet to sink in. “He was here with us just two days ago,” repeats his father Jagdish Kasal, 65, over and over again.

An hour ago, he learnt that his son, 31-year-old Squadron Leader Sidharth Vashisht, a doting father to a 2-year-old boy and younger brother to three sisters, was killed in the Mi17 chopper crash at Budgam.

“A week ago, our grandson Angad turned 2 and we had a big celebration,” says Kasal.

His daughter-in-law Aarti Vashisht, also a squadron leader, has just arrived at in-laws’ home in Chandigarh’s Sector 44, from Srinagar with little Angad, but the family is yet to get a moment to grieve in private. Moments later, she rushes inside to comfort her husband’s mother Aarti, who has been inconsolable since hearing the news.

The living room is teeming with political leaders. From inside, all you can hear are shrieks and wails.

While watching the news of the chopper crash, the family had no inkling that Sidharth was on it.

Commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2010, Siddharth had completed his education in the city — having done his schooling from Shishu Niketan, Sector 43, and graduation from DAV College, Sector 10.

In 2014, he married Aarti, an IAF officer who is also posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reeta Bhardwaj, his maternal aunt, remembers him as a happy young man deeply committed to his profession. “I have seen him grow up. He was an inspiration to others around him,” she says, sobbing.

The family hails from Hamidpur village near Naraingarh in Ambala. Sidharth’s father, Jagdiah Kasal, was in the Indian Army before joining Punjab National Bank (PNB).

“He is trying to put up a brave face,” a neighbour says as Kasal greets a Haryana minister. But a call from a relative breaks his composure and he breaks down.

Harish Sharma, a relative, says most of the family is in the armed forces.

Haryana Cabinet Minister Naib Singh Saini, who is also the MLA from Naraingarh, visited the grief-stricken family soon after hearing the news. Former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal and BJP leader Sanjay Tandon were among others who visited the family.