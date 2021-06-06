Sputnik V supply: Cabinet led by Haryana CM to decide on Malta-based company’s offer

The Haryana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, is scrutinising and shall soon be taking a decision on the offer made by a Malta-based pharmaceutical company to supply 60 million doses of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines to the state. While a meeting in this regard was earlier scheduled to be held on June 8, it shall now be held on June 15 only.

“An international pharmaceutical company with its headquarters in Malta — Pharma Regulatory Services Limited — has submitted an ‘expression of interest’ to Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited to provide up to 60 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine, manufactured by Gamaleya Institute and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF),” the state government had said on Saturday.

It added, “Sputnik V is one of the three vaccines currently approved by DCGI for use in India. As per the offer made by the firm, the per dose cost of the vaccine will be nearly Rs 1120. The firm has further given a timeline of 30 days to supply the first batch of 50,0000 doses, followed by 1 million doses every 20 days till supply is completed against a letter of credit issued in their name.”

Health minister Anil Vij, on Sunday, tweeted, “Haryana has received an offer from Pharma Regulatory Services Ltd. of Malta for supply of 30 million dose-1 plus 30 million dose-2. That is total 60 Million doses of Sputnik vaccine. We are considering the offer and will put up in Cabinet for final approval”.