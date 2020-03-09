Spring Festival on March 14-15, Panchkula residents voice corona concern

In Chandigarh, a total of 67 passengers are under surveillance, out of whom 46 have been told to quarantine themselves at home. A total of eight of these passengers have already tested negative for the virus. (Representational/AP Photo) In Chandigarh, a total of 67 passengers are under surveillance, out of whom 46 have been told to quarantine themselves at home. A total of eight of these passengers have already tested negative for the virus. (Representational/AP Photo)

Despite the coronavirus scare, the Panchkula administration has decided to celebrate the Spring Festival on March 14 and 15.

The festival, celebrated at Yavnika Park of Sector 5 each year, generally attracts a considerable footfall, with many children coming to participate in competitions and nature lovers walking in.

However, the decision has not gone down well with a section of city residents. The president of Citizen Welfare Association, S K Naiyar, has written to the Deputy Commissioner, the chief administrator of HSVP and Speaker of Vidhaan Sabha as well as local MLA, demanding either the festival be cancelled or postponed for the betterment of people.

The letter read, “The coronavirus, which has spread out globally, has caused worldwide deaths amounting to more than 3,400. About 30,000 people in India are under close observation through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network for the novel coronavirus. The Centre as well as Haryana govt have issued the necessary advisory to avoid or to postpone the gathering(s) till spread of the novel coronavirus infection exists in the country & States. But still the HSVP has announced to celebrate the ‘Flower-Fest-20’ where good numbers of citizens as well public from surroundings areas visit the fest. Keeping in view the advisory issued for the safety & security of the people, by the Central government as well as by the Haryana govt both, it has become advisable either to postpone the Fest or cancel it this year under the present circumstance for the safety & security of the public effected at large.”

PGIMER begins Covid-19 testing

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has begun testing patients for COVID-19 on its own premises from Saturday. Earlier, samples of suspected coronavirus patients were sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

An official source from the hospital claims that this will decrease the stress and panic around the disease, as suspected patients wouldn’t have to anxiously wait for their results for a day or two. “Otherwise it took 24-48 hours for the test results to come from Delhi. This stressed patients and their families out. Now it will take two to four hours to get test results,” the source said.

A suspected patient from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, who was admitted to PGIMER on Thursday night, has tested negative for the virus on Saturday. Another suspected coronavirus patient was admitted to PGIMER’s isolation ward on Saturday with a sore throat, fever and mild cough. The patient is a 33-year-old man from Zirakpur who had recent travel history to Singapore.

In Chandigarh, a total of 67 passengers are under surveillance, out of whom 46 have been told to quarantine themselves at home. A total of eight of these passengers have already tested negative for the virus.

