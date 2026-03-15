Spring fest showcases microgreens, eco-friendly tableware and voter awareness drive

At stall number 29, a start-up named Husk & Haven Co. has put on display utensils that appear ordinary at first glance but are made from agricultural by-products such as husk.

Written by- Dhruv Noatay

An entrepreneur promoting microgreens, self-help groups displaying handmade products, a start-up showcasing eco-friendly tableware made from agricultural waste, and a child prodigy advocating voter awareness were among the highlights at the ongoing Spring Festival in Panchkula.

Hailing from Pinjore, Malkit Singh started his venture, Superleaf & Co., just four months ago and has already established a presence in the local market. He specialises in 12 varieties of microgreens, including broccoli, pink radish and beetroot.

Singh said one of his main concerns was that vegetables available in markets often have an unknown provenance. When people see the source of the food and the soil before their eyes, they are more likely to trust it, he said.