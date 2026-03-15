Spring fest showcases microgreens, eco-friendly tableware and voter awareness drive

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Written by- Dhruv Noatay
An entrepreneur promoting microgreens, self-help groups displaying handmade products, a start-up showcasing eco-friendly tableware made from agricultural waste, and a child prodigy advocating voter awareness were among the highlights at the ongoing Spring Festival in Panchkula.
Hailing from Pinjore, Malkit Singh started his venture, Superleaf & Co., just four months ago and has already established a presence in the local market. He specialises in 12 varieties of microgreens, including broccoli, pink radish and beetroot.
Singh said one of his main concerns was that vegetables available in markets often have an unknown provenance. When people see the source of the food and the soil before their eyes, they are more likely to trust it, he said.
“I started this business not only to earn money but also to ensure that people got to eat healthy food items,” Singh said. “Even if I make no sales, my goal will be accomplished if people simply become aware of what they are consuming.”
At stall number 29, a start-up named Husk & Haven Co. has put on display utensils that appear ordinary at first glance but are made from agricultural by-products such as husk. The products include cups, mugs, spoons and plates designed to be eco-friendly and sturdy.
The makers said the utensils are microwave compliant and positioned as a safer alternative to plastic products at a similar price point. Their motto, “Creating tomorrow’s tableware today”, reflects their focus on developing sustainable everyday products.
The festival also provided a platform to several women’s self-help groups to showcase their products. Anita, representing the Sarthak Mahila Swayam Sahayata Samooh, displayed a range of homemade pickles and spices.
Saleeman, a resident of Raipur Rani, showcased rugs and purses created by members of her self-help group, Insaari. Surinder Kaur, a member of Chandini Samooh and a resident of Bakshiwala village in Pinjore, displayed T-shirts produced with the help of machines by various members of her group.
Another stall featured paintings created by students of Zoellarts in Sector 14, Panchkula. Art teacher Meenakshi Chowdhry said the artworks had been made by her students aged between four and 18 years.
The festival also witnessed a voter awareness initiative led by child prodigy Ciaz Poonia, Haryana’s youngest brand ambassador against drugs. Taking the stage, she spoke about the importance of voting and urged citizens to participate actively in the democratic process.
Following her address, she conducted an interactive quiz on electoral awareness for the audience. Participants, ranging from students to senior citizens, engaged enthusiastically with her questions.
Among those present at the event was the Haryana State Election Commissioner. While Poonia directed her questions to the audience rather than the Commissioner, her ability to engage both the public and senior officials drew attention to her growing role as a young social advocate.
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