Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Spread awareness about India’s freedom struggle: Khattar to educational institutions

Khattar said the younger generation has to understand the real meaning of 'Swaraj'

Manohar Lal Khattar, HaryanaManohar Lal Khattar commended Doordarshan for bringing together information about the martyrs in the form of the 75-episode docu-drama. (File Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday called upon educational institutes and different sections of the society to organise programmes to make people aware of the India’s fight for freedom.

“Such programmes will play a significant role in making the coming generations aware of the immortal saga of the supreme sacrifices made by the freedom fighters,” Khattar said.

He was speaking after attending a special screening of ‘Swaraj- Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha’ — a 75-episode show made by Doordarshan illustrating India’s freedom struggle since the 15th century when Vasco da Gama reached the country.

“Through this series, people will get a glimpse of the country’s freedom struggle,” Khattar said.

“It is believed that our freedom struggle started in 1857. But even before that many revolutionaries made lots of efforts. They first fought against the Mughals and then with the British. In this struggle, many great men made supreme sacrifices which remained unheard in history,” the CM said.

He commended Doordarshan for bringing together information about the martyrs in the form of the 75-episode docu-drama.

Khattar said the younger generation has to understand the real meaning of ‘Swaraj’. “The word Swaraj has many meanings. The story of Swaraj begins with the history of our country, culture, language and religion. We have to tell all these things to the new generation. It is the need of the hour that we should tell the true meaning of Swaraj to the younger generation,” he added.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, ministers Anil Vij, Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Dr Kamal Gupta, and Kamlesh Dhanda, and MPs Ramesh Kaushik and Krishan Lal Panwar were among those present at the screening event.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 06:41:43 am
