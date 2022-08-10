Birdwatch: Spotted Dove — A common garden bird often confused with similar-looking birds

August 10, 2022 6:13:08 pm
A common bird, Spotted Doves can be found in open grasslands, gardens, parks and in urban areas sitting on electricity wires. The males and females look alike and stand out from other similar-looking birds due to the chessboard patterns behind the neck. The ideal habitats of Spotted Doves are parks, forests, gardens and cultivation lands.
Spotted doves are small and look somewhat like a long-tailed pigeon. It is a resident common bird in the Inter State Chandigarh Region, comprising Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, certain areas of Morni Hills, Kasauli Hills, Chakki Mod in district Solan of Himachal.
Sometimes people confuse them with the Oriental Turtle Dove, which is a winter visitor and has scaly wings. Spotted Doves are common throughout Asia but are also found in other parts of the world due to human intervention.
The flight of a Spotted Dove is very quick and if you are fortunate to observe its flight in a hilly region, you will be delighted to hear the flapping sounds of its wings. Spotted Doves always move around in pairs. The breeding season is usually spent in warm regions.
