Sports ‘most lethal weapon’ against drugs: Mann announces budget hike 

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said sports are the “most lethal weapon” against the drug menace as he announced an increase in the state’s sports budget at the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics. He also highlighted the revival of bullock cart races after 13 years.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 20, 2026 07:50 AM IST
He also highlighted the revival of bullock cart races and the historic legacy of the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics.Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced an increase in the sports budget, calling sports the most effective weapon against drug abuse. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday described sports as the “most lethal weapon” against the drug menace and announced that the state government will increase the spots budget in the forthcoming fiscal year.

Addressing a gathering at the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics, Mann said the state is prompting sports to channelise the energy of the youth in a positive direction. He noted that stadiums are being constructed in every village across Punjab, adding that it is a matter of pride that local sportspersons are winning medals at national and international events. The CM highlighted the resumption of bullock cart races, a major attraction of the fair, after 13 years. He attributed the revival to legislative changes made by his government.

Earlier in the day, Mann was discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he was admitted on Monday for a check-up after he experienced exhaustion.

“The ‘Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2025, was unanimously passed in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on July 11, 2025, paving the way for the resumption of these races,” Mann said. He added that following the amendment, a heritage sport event was held at village Mehma Singh Wala in Ludhiana on July 29, 2025.

Mann said the games, popularly known as the “Mini Olympics” or “Rural Olympics”, reflect the state’s rural culture and heritage. “We are witnessing historic moments. People have deep affection for their bulls and raise them like their own sons. Bulls are an integral part of the cultural heritage; the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, spent a long time farming with bulls at Kartarpur Sahib,” he said.

The chief minister recalled the legacy of the Grewal Stadium, noting that legendary hockey players including Dhyan Chand, Balbir Singh, Udham Singh, Prithipal Singh, Ajitpal Singh and Surjit Singh had showcased their talent there.
He also mentioned that athletes such as Milkha Singh, Makhhan Singh, Praduman Singh, Gurbachan Singh Randhawa and Parveen Kumar had competed on the same track.

Tracing the history of the event, Mann said the vision for the stadium was conceived in 1933 under the patronage of Inder Singh. Wrestling matches began that year, following by chariot races in 1942. These evolved into bullock cart races in 1950. “In 1964, this became the first rural stadium to introduce girls’ athletics,” he added, noting that the event has historically drawn high-profile visitors, including the President of India.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Trump Gaza board meeting, donald trump, donald trump Gaza board meeting, shehbaz sharif, Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India attends Trump’s Gaza board meeting as observer
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Live Blog
Advertisement