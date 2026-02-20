Sports ‘most lethal weapon’ against drugs: Mann announces budget hike 

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday described sports as the “most lethal weapon” against the drug menace and announced that the state government will increase the spots budget in the forthcoming fiscal year.

Addressing a gathering at the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics, Mann said the state is prompting sports to channelise the energy of the youth in a positive direction. He noted that stadiums are being constructed in every village across Punjab, adding that it is a matter of pride that local sportspersons are winning medals at national and international events. The CM highlighted the resumption of bullock cart races, a major attraction of the fair, after 13 years. He attributed the revival to legislative changes made by his government.