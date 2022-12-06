14 sports department employees found absent during surprise check

The Director of Chandigarh’s Sports Department, Sorabh Arora, on Monday morning conducted a surprise check at its Sector 42 office and found 14 employees to be absent.

As per details, a total of 40 employees work at the Sector 42 office, of which only 26 were present on Monday morning. A similar check had been conducted last week as well, when three coaches were found to be absent.

Officials said that Arora found that the employees were required to report to work at 9:30 am, and on Monday 14 were missing at the cut-off time. Showcause notices was issued to all the 14 employees, and they were given 7 days to file their replies.

The show cause notice says that if the employees fail to respond then disciplinary action may be initiated against them.

Arora on Monday also directed the officials to ensure that a biometric attendance system is introduced to ensure that the office hours of 9:30 am to 5 pm are strictly adhered to.