scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

14 sports department employees found absent during surprise check

The show cause notice says that if the employees fail to respond then disciplinary action may be initiated against them.

Arora on Monday also directed the officials to ensure that a biometric attendance system is introduced to ensure that the office hours of 9:30 am to 5 pm are strictly adhered to. (Representational/Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Director of Chandigarh’s Sports Department, Sorabh Arora, on Monday morning conducted a surprise check at its Sector 42 office and found 14 employees to be absent.

As per details, a total of 40 employees work at the Sector 42 office, of which only 26 were present on Monday morning. A similar check had been conducted last week as well, when three coaches were found to be absent.

Officials said that Arora found that the employees were required to report to work at 9:30 am, and on Monday 14 were missing at the cut-off time. Showcause notices was issued to all the 14 employees, and they were given 7 days to file their replies.

The show cause notice says that if the employees fail to respond then disciplinary action may be initiated against them.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top prioritiesPremium
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top priorities
More from Chandigarh

Arora on Monday also directed the officials to ensure that a biometric attendance system is introduced to ensure that the office hours of 9:30 am to 5 pm are strictly adhered to.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 08:45:21 am
Next Story

Daily Briefing: Exit poll predictions in Gujarat, HP; India’s pitches for SDGs as top priority at G20

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close