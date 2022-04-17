Sports carnival held for the wheelchair-bound at Sukhna

The first-ever sports carnival for wheelchair-bound, differently-abled persons was held here at Sukhna Lake, on Saturday.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit flagged off the event at Sukhna Lake Sports Complex.

The event was organised by Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, Sector 28. Chandigarh Spinal Rehab is a non-profit organisation working with persons facing severe disabilities caused due to spinal cord/ brain injury.

The uniqueness of the event was that all participants had been given an opportunity to participate in all sporting events.

Nicky P Kaur, Founder, Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, said, “Participants from across the country participated in the event, including Himachal Pradesh. The event saw participation from over 50 wheelchair bound persons, and included national boating and canoe racing championships for para-athletes, archery, fencing, javelin and a friendly kabbadi match.”