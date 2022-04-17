scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Must Read

Sports carnival held for the wheelchair-bound at Sukhna

The uniqueness of the event was that all participants had been given an opportunity to participate in all sporting events.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
April 17, 2022 2:54:33 am
Governor Punjab and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit with players after inaugurates the Sports Carnival for persons on Wheelchairs at Sukhna Lake sports complex in Chandigarh on Saturday. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

The first-ever sports carnival for wheelchair-bound, differently-abled persons was held here at Sukhna Lake, on Saturday.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit flagged off the event at Sukhna Lake Sports Complex.

The event was organised by Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, Sector 28. Chandigarh Spinal Rehab is a non-profit organisation working with persons facing severe disabilities caused due to spinal cord/ brain injury.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The uniqueness of the event was that all participants had been given an opportunity to participate in all sporting events.

More from Chandigarh

Nicky P Kaur, Founder, Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, said, “Participants from across the country participated in the event, including Himachal Pradesh. The event saw participation from over 50 wheelchair bound persons, and included national boating and canoe racing championships for para-athletes, archery, fencing, javelin and a friendly kabbadi match.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 16: Latest News

Advertisement