Spillage of molasses in Beas — PPCB puts sugar mill on notice, Captain Amarinder Singh cracks the whip too

Even as the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Chadha sugar mill over Beas pollution and asked its representatives to appear before it on Thursday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh warned against any laxity in the matter and directed the agencies concerned to vigorously pursue legal and penal action against the offenders.

The CM sought a detailed report, by Thursday, from the Department of Environment on the inquiry initiated into the incident, which had damaged aquatic life and polluted the river waters as well as disturbed the canal-based water supply in the southern districts of Faridkot, Muktsar and Fazilka.

Environment Minister O P Soni said Principal Secretary of the Environment department had received the report of a probe conducted by the PPCB.

An official spokesperson of the CMO said prosecution had already been initiated by the Department of Wildlife for loss of aquatic life. Similarly, the Department of Water Resources had also initiated legal proceedings against the offender distillery under the Canal and Drainage Act.

The CM also reviewed the steps being taken to check the quality of the canal water being supplied in the affected areas and ordered immediate release of additional fresh water into the Beas.

