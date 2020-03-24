Spike in coronavirus related calls to emergency number in Chandigarh

Sources said, “Around 150 calls landed at the police control room on March 21. As many as 57 were on March 22. At least 100 calls were reported to police on Monday till filing of this report.” (File) Sources said, “Around 150 calls landed at the police control room on March 21. As many as 57 were on March 22. At least 100 calls were reported to police on Monday till filing of this report.” (File)

Chandigarh Police control room has received as many as 310 calls on coronavirus -related queries in the common emergency number (112) in the last three days — including 150 calls on a single day.

So far, seven persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh.

The residents are calling mostly to inform about people who have returned from abroad. On Monday, several residents were enquiring whether they can go out of the city or not.

The number of call attendants at the police control room in Sector 9 was increased from 12 to 17, and they were provided with independent phone lines.

All these calls were attended promptly and callers were satisfied.

Sources said, “Around 150 calls landed at the police control room on March 21. As many as 57 were on March 22. At least 100 calls were reported to police on Monday till filing of this report.”

The sources further said, “In some of the cases, people are calling the control room after noticing about the pasted green colored quarantined notices before the houses of already quarantined people, who recently returned from foreign countries. On Monday, maximum calls were received enquiring either they were allowed to Chandigarh or go out of the city. They were advised accordingly.”

SP (communication) Roshan Lal said, “All the calls related to COVID-19 are being referred to the health department. Joint teams of health department and area police beat boxes are visiting the houses. A few calls received in which callers complaint of cough and difficulty in the breathing. They were rushed to nearby government hospitals especially GMCH-32 with the assistance of medical staff team.”

He added: “As the lockdown was announced for today and a curfew to impose from today’s midnight, we are sure number of calls will increase for several queries.”

On Sunday, almost all Chandigarh roads were wearing completely deserted looks during Janta Curfew.

Ironically, during the Monday lock down, people were out on the roads forcing authorities to take stern action against them.

