Spike in cases due to increase in sample collection: Mohali health dept

The district health department has increased collection of samples to contain the spread of Covid-19. The department has collected 11,184 samples so far and reports of 390 are currently pending.

Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh, told The Indian Express that the sample collection has been increased in areas where most labourers reside. He added that the spike in the number of positive cases in the last few days was due to the increased number of sample collection.

“We focused on Derabassi Sub-Division. There is spike in number of cases but it was due to collection of samples,” Dr. Manjeet Singh added.

When asked about the people coming from other states by road, Dr Manjeet Singh said that they trace the people whose names are given to them by the district administration. He added that many people who arrived from other states in the past few days were traced and their samples were collected.

“In many cases people who had come from other states informed us at our helpline numbers. People who find anyone coming from other states in their area were also informing us making our task a bit easy. Our teams were already deputed to keep a tab on such people,” he stated.

While speaking about the pending reports, Dr Manjeet Singh said that out of the total 11,184 samples collected so far, reports of only 390 are pending. He added that there was lesser pendency of the reports which further helps them to collect more samples.

According to the Civil Surgeon, the health department is now collecting 200 to 250 samples every day, up from 110 to 130 samples that they were collecting daily a month ago.

The health department said that they will soon declare new containment zones in the district depending upon the number of cases reported from the specific areas.

