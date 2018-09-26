SpiceJet announces two new direct flights from Amritsar to Bangkok and Goa

SpiceJet has launched two new flight from Sri Guru Ram Das International Airport, Amritsar. (Representational Image) SpiceJet has launched two new flight from Sri Guru Ram Das International Airport, Amritsar. (Representational Image)

SpiceJet is launching two daily flights from Sri Guru Ram Das International Airport, Amritsar, to Bangkok and Goa, from November 6 onwards.

A communique from Punjab government said that a three-member team from the private airline, led by Chief Customer Service Officer Kamal Hingorani, met Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday and handed him the first ticket.

The Chief Minister also asked the SpiceJet authorities to start more flights between Amritsar and other destinations in the country and abroad. He also emphasised the need to start a direct flight from Mohali International Airport to Singapore in view of the huge demand from the people in the region.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App