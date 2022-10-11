scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Speeding truck rams into family on two-wheeler, crushes 5-yr-old to death

The child was identified as Vaani and her mother, Jyoti Devi, fractured both her legs. The driver was identified as Rajesh Kumar, who was taken to the GMCH-32.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem examination. (Representational/File)

A five-year-old girl travelling on a two-wheeler with her parents was crushed to death by a speeding truck at Airport Light Point Sunday night. Sources said that the passerby motorists caught the absconding truck driver and thrashed him near the Zirakpur light point.

The child was identified as Vaani and her mother, Jyoti Devi, fractured both her legs. The driver was identified as Rajesh Kumar, who was taken to the GMCH-32. He will be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital.

Police said that the family on the two-wheeler was waiting at the light point waiting when the speeding truck hit them from the back around 10.45pm. Sources said that the truck was headed towards Zirakpur from Chandigarh.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station 31 Inspector Baldev Kumar said, “The FIR against the truck driver was registered following the complaint of Deepak Kumar (the girl’s father). He received minor injuries and received first aid at the hospital. The truck was seized”.

More from Chandigarh

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem examination. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 04:12:23 am
