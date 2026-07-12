Speeding Mercedes runs over two outside Sector 26 nightclub, driver flees

The footage appears to show a Mercedes-Benz being driven at high speed outside the nightclub. (Screengrab enhanced by AI)

Two youths were seriously injured after a speeding Mercedes allegedly hit them outside a nightclub in Sector 26 on Saturday evening. The driver allegedly fled the spot with the vehicle. Police said the driver has since been identified and legal action is being initiated.

The injured have been identified as Amjad, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, and Alliance Preet, a resident of Sector 44. Both were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to the preliminary investigation, the two had visited a nightclub in Sector 26 on Saturday evening. As they came out of the club, a speeding Mercedes allegedly rammed into them. The impact threw both onto the road, leaving them seriously injured. The driver did not stop after the collision and allegedly fled with the vehicle.