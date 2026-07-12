Speeding Mercedes runs over two outside Sector 26 nightclub, driver flees

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Two youths were seriously injured after a speeding Mercedes allegedly hit them outside a nightclub in Sector 26 on Saturday evening. The driver allegedly fled the spot with the vehicle. Police said the driver has since been identified and legal action is being initiated.
The injured have been identified as Amjad, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, and Alliance Preet, a resident of Sector 44. Both were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where they are undergoing treatment.
According to the preliminary investigation, the two had visited a nightclub in Sector 26 on Saturday evening. As they came out of the club, a speeding Mercedes allegedly rammed into them. The impact threw both onto the road, leaving them seriously injured. The driver did not stop after the collision and allegedly fled with the vehicle.
A video of the incident surfaced on social media on Sunday and has since gone viral. The footage appears to show a Mercedes-Benz being driven at high speed outside the nightclub. The vehicle is then seen reversing before one of the men is struck. It also appears to show the car leaving the spot immediately after the incident. The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified by The Indian Express.
Police from Sector 26 police station reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the injured to the hospital.
Police have also seized CCTV footage from the spot and nearby areas as part of the investigation. The footage is being examined to establish the sequence of events and corroborate other evidence collected during the probe.
Inspector Sarita Roy, who is holding the additional charge of Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 26 police station, said, “The driver of the car has been identified. We are taking action as per law.”
Police said the investigation is underway and further action will be taken based on its findings.
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