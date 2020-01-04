Chandigarh: Speeding car rams into two carts, one vegetable seller killed, another injured

Kanwara Devi, wife of Satguru Parsad, outside GMSH mortuary in Sector 16 on Friday; Satguru Parsad and Ram Saran. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Kanwara Devi, wife of Satguru Parsad, outside GMSH mortuary in Sector 16 on Friday; Satguru Parsad and Ram Saran. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

A 38-YEAR-OLD vegetable seller was killed and another injured when their carts were hit by a speeding white Skoda at Kalagarm Light Point on Friday. The incident happened around 5.30 am.

The deceased was identified as Satguru Parsad, a resident of Abhaypur village in Sector 16, Panchkula, and the injured was identified as Ram Bhawan, 23, of Abhyapur village. He was admitted to PGI. Doctors said his condition was critical and he was on ventilator.

Police said a third cart too was hit by the car but its rider, Ram Saran, was unhurt. They were all vegetable sellers. They were going to the Grain Market, Sector 26, for purchasing vegetables. It is the first fatal casualty of 2020.

The driver of Skoda later rammed the vehicle into the road divider near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. The driver escaped after abandoning the car there. The car is registered in the name of a Sector 15 resident, police said.

Police did not rule out the possibility of drunken driving. The two victims along with another Ram Saran were going to purchase vegetables when the speeding Skoda hit them from behind. The cart was completely damaged. Satguru and Ram Bhawan were rushed to GMSH-16 in a police vehicle but Satguru was declared brought dead. Injured Ram Bhawan was referred to PGI. The eyewitness, Ram Saran, who was on his cart, was behind the two carts when these were hit by the speeding car.

Ram Saran said, “I along with my friends was going to Grain Market in Sector 26 to purchase vegetables, when a speeding car hit the two carts my friends were riding. Satguru Parsad was motionless on the spot. He had suffered severe injuries to his head. Ram Bhawan was breathing. I called the police control room. The car driver did not stop and escaped towards the Railway Light Point. Later, police informed me that the Skoda was found abandoned in damaged condition near Bapu Dham colony-26.”

Sources said the driver sped away and drove towards the IT Park from the Railway Light Point and from Shastri Nagar Light Point, he took a left turn towards Bapu Dham Chowk, and rammed the car into the road divider. A case was registered at the Manimajra police station.

‘Only earning person in the family’

Victim Satguru Parsad is survived by his wife and three children. Kailash Kumar, brother-in-law of the victim, said, “Victim Satguru was the only earning person in the family. Next month he was scheduled to marry off his elder daughter. Preparations for the marriage were on.”

Injured Ram Bhawan is the father of a four-month-old

girl. His wife passed away last year. He is the only one to look after his daughter. After the death of his wife, he shifted to the house of his brother at Abhaypur village in Panchkula. They went to the Grain Market-26 to buy vegetables every morning.

