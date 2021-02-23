Speeding car damages police beat box in Chandigarh

Karmandeep Singh is pursuing an IELTS course in Chandigarh and stays in Mohali at present. He was returning from Chandigarh around 10 pm when the accident took place.

A speeding car damaged a concrete police beat box at Faida village near Sector 47 Sunday night. Police arrested the car driver, Karmandeep Singh, of Gurdaspur district in Punjab. He was arrested for rash and negligent driving.

His medical examination ruled out the possibility of drunken driving. SHO PS 31 Inspector Narender Patial said, “Karmandeep Singh claimed that he mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of brake of his Creta car. Nobody was present at the beat box when incident took place.”

Police said that a passerby informed the police control room about the road accident. The car of the accused was seized. A case was registered at PS 31.