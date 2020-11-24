Specially-abled man takes vows at Chandigarh Spinal Rehab

Rahul Singh Diwakar and Anamika take pheras at their wedding on Monday. (Express photo)

The Chandigarh Spinal Rehab in Sector 28 was abuzz with activity on Monday, as it hosted the wedding of Rahul Singh Diwakar, a quadriplegic, admitted here since September. It has been a journey against many odds for Rahul and his bride Anamika, who had a tough time convincing their families, who had several apprehensions about their decision to get married. Rahul took pheras on his wheelchair with an emotionally charged Anamika, who took the wedding vows with Rahul, who also celebrated his birthday on this special day.

Their story is inspiring and one of true love. Rahul and Anamika, both 29, have known each other since 2000, living as neighbours in Fatehgarh and first met when they were nine years old. Giving details about their life replete with many challenges, Rahul said, “I would meet Anamika before leaving my place for any work, but that fateful day (March 13, 2016) I was in a hurry and didn’t meet her. I was going to appear for the AAO exam and was sitting on the bike when our bike slipped and I suffered injuries to my back. I was taken to the hospital by my friends but I wasn’t aware of what lay ahead in life.”

With tears in eyes, Rahul, while talking about the strong bond between him and Anamika, said, “She never let me feel I was physically challenged even when my lower half was completely paralysed. My father was in the Army. My mother and sister are teachers and I was left all alone at home. She would take care of me till the family was back in the evening.” This went on for three months till his father was transferred and Rahul and his family shifted to Lucknow in 2018.

“The distance did not take a toll on our love, and I used to talk to Rahul for hours every day over the phone, as Rahul was very depressed and I wanted to keep his spirits high. I went to Lucknow without telling anyone at home and tried to convince Rahul’s family for marriage but they didn’t agree. I went again last year but for his father it was a firm no,” Anamika said. When asked how she never thought of Rahul’s disability while marrying him, she said, “What if he had suffered the injury after our marriage? Would I have left him then?”

Anamika lost both her parents six years ago, her mother passed away because of bone cancer and her father died of brain hemorrhage.

Nicky P Kaur, founder and CEO of Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, said, “It was in September that Rahul came to Chandigarh for treatment. Rahul, who is a BTech, has recently managed to get a job in an MNC and is undergoing training.

Anamika has also been putting up at the centre ever since Rahul came here. I wanted to make sure their wedding is grand, as I did for my own children and we have allocated a furnished room for them and they can stay here for as long as they want to.”

