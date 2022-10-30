A lifelong pursuit of the Denning style of writing

Written by Balram K Gupta

Language constitutes the most important part of any writing be it books, essays or legal writing such as petitions or rulings. The style of writing is equally important. Short sentences couched in simple language are more impactful. Each word counts. Ernest Hemingway has been described as the economist of words. So much can be packed in short sentences. They convey much more than long recitals. This is the beauty of spare sentences. The Shakespearian recipe has a special flavour: Brevity is the soul of wit. Abraham Lincoln, a lawyer and the 16th President of United States, was known for his eloquence and precision. The Gettysburg Address delivered in 1861. contained less than 300 words. The famous words echo even after more than 160 years: Democracy means – Government of the people, by the people, for the people. My research led me to some interesting meanings: Hug – A roundabout way of expressing affection. Modern literature – Neurotic, exotic, tommy-rotic. Alcohol: A liquid good for preserving almost everything except ‘secrets’. Lawsuit: Generally, a matter of expense and suspense. A school-going boy was asked to write an essay on the game of cricket. He wrote, “Rain. No game..” A skilful game, the economy of words is not everyone’s cup of tea.

In my early years when I was in school my father used to write for me. I used to memorise and speak. Gradually, I started writing myself. For writing, I required fuel. Therefore, I would read different books. This process continued in college. It was polished during my university days. This habit continued when I joined the faculty of Panjab University in 1969. My talks and research articles were integral to my teaching. Therefore, I developed my writing skills.

I was at the London School of Economics (LSE) in 1978 (34 years old) when I met Lord Denning in his Chambers. I had over an hour-long interaction with him and recorded it. I admired the way he spoke and wrote. The Denning style of writing was infectious. The more I read his judgments and writings, the more I enjoyed them. I would read him for relaxation. His writings nurtured happy minds. Denning wrote six books at the age of 80 and above. Every summer, he would finish a book sharing his experiences.

A judge for 38 years, Lord Denning conducted the Profumo Inquiry, which became a bestseller because of his writing style. A Britisher even used it as a passport for entry to Canada.

Keen to develop the Denning style of writing, I wrote a piece on him in 1984. I wrote, “Lord Denning style of writing was his own. He communicated effectively. In short sentences. Sometimes two words. Sometimes only one. But most appropriate. Befitting the occasion.”

When I joined the legal profession in early 1991, I would draft my petitions in short sentences. After years of practice, I gradually graduated to the Denning style of writing. I used to contribute my pieces every month to the monthly e-Newsletter of Chandigarh Judicial Academy. Once, my grandson, Gurmehar, home on vacation from Doon School, Dehradun, read my pieces and asked me, “Nanu, why do you write in short sentences? Simple in words. “ I asked him the reason for his question and he said, “I enjoyed reading them.” I told him, you got the answer.

I was overjoyed when, commenting on my autobiography “My Journey with Law & Justice”, Prof. Upendra Baxi wrote, “Written in Biblical style (usually attributed in law to Lord Denning), the author elegantly conveys arenas of law and life, what many difficult tomes in law struggle to communicate.”

Justice Dr. D.Y.Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India, while releasing the book on January 29, 2022, said: “His autobiographical account written in short and comprehensible sentences in Lord Denning style would help law students, lawyers and judges to navigate through their career choices, given that the author has such a wide range of experiences of his own…..I think every page of this book embodies his quest for learning, his love for literature and his passion for erudition which are the scholarly attributes that make the personhood of Dr.Balram Gupta as we know him so closely. “

Anil Malhotra, an advocate and author, called it a “compilation of Indian Lord Denning’s writings”.

When I met Lord Denning 44 years ago, I never thought my writings would be equated with his writing style. Imagine, how language can make such a difference. Above all, it proves that with sincere effort, one can achieve anything. I owe all this to the gift of language.

(The writer is Professor Emeritus, Sr. Advocate and Former Director, National Judicial Academy, India)