Special Summary Revision 2027: Draft electoral roll published in Punjab

The Draft electoral roll for all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 was published Wednesday in accordance with the programme announced by the Election Commission of India.
The publication of the roll marks the commencement of the ‘Claims and Objections’ period which will continue from November 12 to December 11, 2026, a statement issued by the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab said. The disposal of claims and objections will be completed by December 28 and the final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027.
As part of the revision process, a meeting under the chairpersonship of Anindita Mitra, Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, was held Wednesday with representatives of recognised political parties. During the meeting, Mitra handed over copies of the Integrated Draft Electoral Roll to the representatives and apprised them of the key provisions and timelines of the revision exercise.
The representatives were also briefed about the prescribed forms for various electoral services, including Form 6 for inclusion of names in the electoral roll, Form 6A for enrolment of overseas electors, Form 7 for deletion of names, and Form 8 for correction of entries or shifting of residence.
She said that young citizens who attain the age of 18 years on or before January 1, 2027, are eligible to enrol as voters. The representatives of political parties were also apprised of various digital platforms and facilities available to citizens, including the Voters’ Service Portal and the ‘Book a Call Request with BLO’ facility.
She added that special camps will be scheduled shortly across the State to facilitate electors for obtaining electoral services. Help Desks have been set up at the offices of District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to assist citizens in accessing and checking the electoral rolls.
She said that electors can verify their names and other particulars in the published Integrated Draft Electoral Roll through the official website of CEO Punjab (www.ceopunjab.gov.in) and the Election Commission of India’s Voters’ Service Portal (voters.eci.gov.in).
Citizens who wish to enrol name or seek corrections may submit their claims and objections using the prescribed forms during the stipulated period from November 12, 2026, to December 11, 2026.
Citizens requiring any assistance or clarification regarding the revision process may contact the Voter Helpline No. 1950 or avail themselves of the ‘Book a Call Request with BLO’ facility available through the ECINET Mobile Application.