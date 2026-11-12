Special Summary Revision 2027: Draft electoral roll published in Punjab

The Draft electoral roll for all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 was published Wednesday in accordance with the programme announced by the Election Commission of India.

The publication of the roll marks the commencement of the ‘Claims and Objections’ period which will continue from November 12 to December 11, 2026, a statement issued by the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab said. The disposal of claims and objections will be completed by December 28 and the final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027.

As part of the revision process, a meeting under the chairpersonship of Anindita Mitra, Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, was held Wednesday with representatives of recognised political parties. During the meeting, Mitra handed over copies of the Integrated Draft Electoral Roll to the representatives and apprised them of the key provisions and timelines of the revision exercise.