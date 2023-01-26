Special remission As govt avoids moving file, Sidhu camp prepares for show of strength today

Even as the file pertaining to special remission of convicts, including former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, did not move on Wednesday, the Sidhu camp remained hopeful of last-minute orders and his aides have prepared for a show of strength outside Patiala Central Jail on the Republic Day.

Sidhu is lodged in Patiala Central Jail after he was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment in a May 1988 road rage case. He, along with 37 other prisoners, is eligible for special remission under Centre’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The state government has however not moved the file on the issue.

Sources in the government said that the file did not move even on the eve of the Republic Day. However, the Sidhu camp has messaged Congress leaders to gather outside the jail at 11 am on Thursday.

“We are hopeful that the file will move by midnight. That is why we have shifted Sidhu’s exercise cycle from jail to his house. This machine was recommended by doctors at PGIMER and was provided to Sidhu in jail. Since he is preparing for his release, we have shifted his cycle to his house,” said a close aide of Sidhu.

However, another Congress leader said that the Sidhu camp was trying to mislead the party colleagues as they wanted to organise a protest outside the Central jail in Patiala against the government for not availing of the central government scheme. “All this is a drama being enacted by his camp. That is why they are shifting his stuff just to prove that he would be released. Workers may go thinking he would walk out but if they know he would not then they would not gather outside the jail.”

Another aide said that they were calling up workers telling them that Punjab Chief minister Bhagwant Mann will announce his release from the Republic Day function at Bathinda, where he would unfurl the Tricolour.