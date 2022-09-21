Special Punjab Vidhan Sabha session: Former Deputy Speaker calls it ‘illegal’, Speaker says govt well within its rights

Hours after Punjab Cabinet approved the third special session of Vidhan Sabha to be convened on Thursday and the government sent the recommendation to Governor for summoning the session, former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh called the session illegal and urged the Governor to check the Vidhan Sabha rule book.

Talking to The Indian Express, the former Deputy Speaker said that the rule book had no provision for the tabling of confidence motion by the ruling party. “Hence, it was illegal.”

Quoting from page 48 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Singh said, “The Section 58 (1) defines only the no-confidence motion and there is no rule that entails the confidence motion. Only a no-confidence motion can be tabled and the House cannot be summoned to pass the confidence motion. A special session can only be called if adequate number of member give the notice for no-confidence motion. Therefore, the session is unconstitutional and is a waste of expenditure and time.”

However, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that the motion can be called anytime and the government was “well within its right to do so.” “The rules are meant to safeguard the interest of Opposition. That is why there is a rule that defines the no-confidence motion. The government can bring any motion,” he said, adding that in any case, the session was being called to reaffirm the faith of the people in the incumbent government in view of Operation Lotus launched by the BJP.

Another legislative expert added that there is no such law under which the ruling party can move the confidence motion. “Punjab Vidhan Sabha neither has the law nor the precedent in the past 70 years of seeing the government tabling a confidence motion. But at the same time, Parliament has a precedent when the ruling parties moved the confidence motion. There are 3-4 such instances and the Vidhan Sabha follows Parliament,” he said, adding that if the ruling party has to act at will, then why do we need the rule book?

“The House is governed by the rule book. If there is a rule for no confidence motion, then there has to be a rule for confidence motion as well. But there is no provision at all. Unless there is a no confidence motion passed, it is presumed that the government has the majority in the house. The state assemblies should also run as per the constitution,” the expert added.

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet had approved summoning of the 3rd Special Session of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday to move confidence motion in favour of state government.

Advertisement

A government statement said that the Cabinet approved the recommendation to be sent to the Governor, Punjab, for summoning special session of the House under Article 174 (1) of the Constitution of India. It said that the session will start with obituary references at 11 am, followed by moving of a confidence motion in favour of the state government.

Meanwhile, the Governor has summoned the session late of Tuesday.

Chief Whip

The AAP on Tuesday named Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur as the chief whip of the party in Vidhan Sabha. As the government would himself be moving the confidence motion, it wants to ensure the presence of all 92 AAP MLAs in the house during the special session. The chief whip will ensure their presence of all MLAs in the Assembly at the time of moving the confidence motion.