Saturday, February 13, 2021
Punjab: Special police officer dies after truck rams into him in Panchkula

The accused driver abandoned his truck and flee the spot.

By: Express News Service | Panchkula |
Updated: February 14, 2021 3:51:04 am

A special police officer of the Panchkula Police was killed as a truck rammed into him outside the Panchkula police line, while he was crossing the road at around 11 am on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Bijendra Singh. As per the FIR filed by Bijendra’s brother, the victim was on his way back from Sector 25 market after having breakfast, and was crossing the National Highway 73 on foot, when a truck coming from Ramgarh side rammed into the officer, killing him on the spot.

An FIR has been filed under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. ens

