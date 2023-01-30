With love from India: Special millet-based hampers for foreign delegates in Chandigarh for G20 meeting

Foreign delegates in Chandigarh for India’s G20 presidency were given a special millet-based hamper — special mathris, millet-poppy seed pinnis, and millet cookies, besides brass tea cup sets. The delegates are in Chandigarh for a two-day G20 meeting on international financial architecture.

The brass tea cup sets were handcrafted by “rural artisans from a small town called Jandiala Guru in Punjab”, it was written. “In India, eating and drinking in brass and copper vessels has been practiced for years. These vessels are considered beneficial for health,” it said, adding that the community in Jandiala Guru “is known for manufacturing brass and copper utensils for ages.”

India is observing 2023 as the Year of Millets. Besides the hampers, millet-based dishes have been included in the menu for foreign delegates.

The note also mentioned cleaning instructions for the brass utensils: “Rub a slice of lemon and vinegar on brass tea cup, leave for ten minutes and then rinse and buff.”

About the methi millet crackers (millet mathri), it was said: “Mathri is a snack, kind of flaky biscuit from north-west region of India. The methi millet crackers are one of the versions of mathri. Have it with a cup of tea or coffee or enjoy with pickle or chutney. These will make a very filling snack. We usually enjoy with tea and during festivals we serve to our guests.”

On the pinnis, it said, “Pinni is a Punjabi delicacy that is mostly prepared during winters. This is generally made with wheat flour, desi ghee, dry fruits and jaggery. But for this we used organic jaggery, jowar, flour, mixed nuts and poppy seeds.”

Millet cookies have also been included and the note said they are “full of nutrients and tastes wonderful with a hot cup of tea or coffee. The multi-millet cookies contain grains that are full of nutrition and tasty at the same time.”