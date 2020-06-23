Special interim bail and parole of 414 prisoners extended by 2-8 weeks

Apart from this, a detailed plan for medical screening of all prisoners and staff before entering the jail premises will also be put in place. Apart from this, a detailed plan for medical screening of all prisoners and staff before entering the jail premises will also be put in place.

A meeting of the committee constituted for the decongestion of jails decided to extend the parole and interim bail period of prisoners who were lodged in Burail Jail, Chandigarh, keeping in mind the prevailing situation of the pandemic.

As per the new orders, undertrial prisoners who were scheduled to return to jail between June 20, 2020 to July 20, 2020 have been granted eight weeks of extension, while undertrials who were scheduled to return from July 21, 2020 to July 31, 2020, have been granted four weeks extension. Those who were to return from August 1, 2020 to August 15, 2020, have been granted two weeks of extension.

The undertrial prisoners will now begin returning to jail from August 16 onwards till September 14, 2020.

The special meeting involving Justice Jaswant Singh, Executive Chairman of SLSA (State Legal Service Authority), Arun Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Home Department, Chandigarh, Ombir Singh, IG Prisons, Chandigarh, Mahavir Singh, Member Secretary, SLSA, and Ashok Kumar Mann, CJM-cum-DLSA Secretary, was held on Saturday.

Among the convicts released on special parole, those who were scheduled to return to jail between June 20 to July 20 have been granted an extension of eight weeks and they will now return to jail from between August 16 till September 14.

Convicts who were scheduled to return from July 21 to July 31 have been granted an extension of four weeks and will now return from August 19 to August 29. Lastly, convicts scheduled to return from between August 1 to August 15, will now return after two weeks of extension, which is from August 16 to August 29.

The superintendent of Burail jail was also directed to supply information regarding undertrials who have committed petty offences, to the DLSA office within one week. The secretary DLSA will hold special a Lok Adalat to petty offences, if required, for disposal of such cases.

Apart from this, a detailed plan for medical screening of all prisoners and staff before entering the jail premises will also be put in place. Covid-19 dedicated hospitals have also been directed to establish special prison wards to allow Covid-19 positive prisoners to seek treatment.

The health department in collaboration with the Chandigarh Jail department will also ensure that every convict and under trial prisoner is kept in the quarantine facility outside the jail premises, one day prior to date of surrender, till their Covid-19 reports are received.

If a prisoner tests positive for the novel coronavirus, they will be admitted to a hospital and be allowed back in jail only after recovering fully.

