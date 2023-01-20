Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping minor

A special fast track court of Chandigarh on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for raping a minor in three years ago.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Swati Sehgal on Thursday held the 24-year-old man guilty under sections 376 (3) of IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict.

As per details of the present case, an FIR was registered by the police on the complaint of a girl, a minor, who stated that she had known the man for the last 2-3 months.

On September 30, 2019, at around 2.30 am, the FIR further reads, the man had called her up on her mobile and asked her to come out of her house as he needed some help.

The man was waiting outside her residence when the minor stepped out and signalled her to get into his car, which she did. Once inside, the man drove her to near Ram Darbar dispensary, locked the car and forced himself on the minor. Later, he dropped the girl back outside her residence. The minor then proceeded to disclose the entire incident to her parents, who immediately filed a police complaint, leading to the arrest of the man.

During the trial, the defence counsel argued that his client had been falsely implicated in the case. The court however held the accused guilty.

Before the pronouncement of sentence, the convict had prayed for leniency and cited the fact that he did not have any previous criminal record of any kind. He had also stated that his parents were old and were suffering from various age-related ailments, and if he is jailed then there would be no one to look after them. The man had also said that his entire future was at stake.

Advertisement

The court, however, after hearing the plea said, “The draconian effect of sexual assault defy the physical dignity of a child and create a shadow of fear in the social fabric shattering the reposition of trust and faith in the fellow beings.

The scars of sexual attempt in any of its manifestation haunt the victim for life. Such abhorrent act on behalf of the accused/commit does not augur well with our ethos and calls for stringent punishment.” The court, thus, proceeded to sentence the convict to 20 years of imprisonment.