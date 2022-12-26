Special to the Express | Saka Sirhind and the pilgrimage to Fatehgarh Sahib

Written by Prabhjot Kaur Janjua

As fogs descend on this part of Panjab in the month of poh (December), there is something deeply embedded in the human consciousness of this tract of land that drives lakhs of people of all faiths, old and young, rich and poor, religious and agnosts, living here to travel to Sirhind. It is popularly called the Shahidi Jor Mela or Sabha, held to celebrate the triumph (fateh) of absolute fearlessness over tyranny. Selfless fearlessness is an attribute of the divine; selfish tyranny has historically been the hallmark of decadent manmade political–religious institutions.

The Jor Mela commemorates the Shahidi Divas (martyrdom day) of the two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh ji, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh who were aged 9 and 7 years only when they embraced martyrdom, and his elderly mother Mata Gujjar Kaur Ji. People throng the Shahidi Jor Mela in their sweet memory. Several families still sleep on the ground on this day to mourn this unique martyrdom.

For lakhs of people, it is an annual pilgrimage. A pilgrimage of love and faith. At the heart of this calling lies a desire to visit the times which have not yet receded into the hoary past, having taken place only 318 years ago. Guru Amardas Ji said :

“Stories of their grand sires, their worthy descendents repeat;

And of them accept what is pleasing to the Guru”.

At Shahidi Jor Melas such as this one at Fatehgarh Sahib, the community re-tells the stories of its sires to the new generations.

The pilgrimage of catharsis at Gurdwaras Parivaar Vichhora, Chamkaur Sahib , Fatehgarh Sahib, and many more goes on for nearly a week. Recitations from the holy scriptures, folklores, martial vaars, prayers and songs are played from several gurdwaras and from diwans and langars set up along roadsides. They float in the air merging into each other. It is kilometres of an open air theatre. The most favourite of the pilgrims’ compositions are sung repeatedly to match the mood of the moment:

– Maran munsa sureyaha haq hai jo hoi maran parvaano (The death of brave heroes is blessed, if it is approved by God ) Or Soora so pehchaniye jo lare deen ke het ( A valiant hero is one who fights for the weak)

This body of prayer and song, imbued with pathos, gratitude, sacrifice, bravery and Chardi kala, all at the same time, has survived for centuries in the collective consciousness of the Sikh community.

The pilgrimage has begun. As the vast crowds keep arriving in Fatehgarh Sahib with the slogans of “Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal”, the atmosphere is charged with emotion. The pilgrims who are on a journey to Sirhind step outside the ordinary Time into Guru’s Time. Sharing a collective consciousness, they enter the theatre of history to re-live this unique martyrdom. They are spectators today; they were witnesses and participants in the events of their history centuries ago. As the cold fogs drop like a curtain and the sunlight pales, the whole of the area becomes like a veritable 3-D open-air theatre. The various Gurdwaras come alive like the multiple stages or pulpits set in a spatial theatre, each telling its own story. The spectators can actually feel the cold that was felt by the young children of Guru Gobind Singh and his aged mother. They are celebrating, yet the underlying mood is sombre. There are prayers on every lip. Events are announcing themselves, unfolding before their eyes.

Poh 5 ,6, 7. The intervening night of 20 –21 December, 1704 AD.: Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his Sikhs are leaving the fort of Anandgarh. They have believed the false promises of Mughals and hill chieftains on that they would not attack the Sikhs.

While crossing the River Sarsa at night, Mata Gujjar Kaur Ji and the two younger Sahibzaadas have separated from Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Poh 7,8,9 (December 21, 22 and 23): A battle is taking place at Chamkaur . The two elder Sahibzadas, three Panj Piaras and 40 Sikhs have laid down their lives fighting a ten lakh strong Mughal army.

Poh 10, 11, 12,13. (December 23, 24, 25 and 26, 1704 AD ): Saka Sirhind . Mata Gujjar Kaur ji and the two younger Sahibzaadas have been betrayed by their cook Gangu for some gold mohurs. They have been arrested and handed over to Suba Sirhind.

The two younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh and his mother have been kept in the Thanda Burj, a cold and windy tower .

A farcical trial has begun in the Court of Suba Sirhind. It goes on for three days. Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, aged 9 and 7 years, are produced in court daily. Each day Mata Gujri Ji prepares her grandsons not to be afraid or frightened . She is telling them the stories of their grandfather and other ancestors. As promised to their grandmother before leaving each day , the children refuse to succumb to all temptations of power and all threats of torture and death given by Wazir Khan. They refuse to embrace Islam.

26 December 1704: Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh are being bricked alive.

They are reciting Japji in a low sweet voice as instructed by their grandmother and are resolute and calm.

– The news of what happened in the court has reached Guru Ji’s mother. She has fainted. She regains her consciousness, thanks Almighty and dies. The children had kept their vow to her; so must she that she will never leave them alone.

The final rites of the Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri Ji are not allowed to be performed on Mughal land. Diwan Todar Mal, a Hindu merchant, has purchased private land for their cremation at the rate of gold coins spread on it.

– The will of God has prevailed. The souls of the heroes have merged in Almighty. As a wave merges in the sea and as light merges in light.

The pilgrimage is memorable. The catharsis is complete. The pilgrims have once again experienced Guru’s extreme love for them. On their part, they have paid their debt of gratitude and reiterated their commitment to their Father who owned them as His own after sacrificing his own sons : “Chaar mue to kia hua jeevat kai hazaar ”. Spiritually, the visit to Fatehgarh has been a visit to the realm of Triumph where chardhi kala is daily born out of oneness with the Creator such as is described by Guru Arjan Dev ji :

“ He the Lord is deathless, so I fear not death .

As He is destroyed not, so I fear not destruction .

Neither He is poor, nor I am hungry,

Neither He is in Woe, nor I am in misery.

There is no other destroyer than Him, He gives me my Life.

Neither He is bound, nor I am in bondage.

Neither He hath the toil, nor am I bound to struggle.

As He is spotless, so am I spotfree.

As He is in Bliss, so am I in ecstasy.

As He is worn not by care so am I not in pain.

As He is stained not, so am I free of stain.

Nanak, by the Guru’s Grace, are my doubts & errors gone.

And He and I meeting together have become One”.

(The writer is Principal Commissioner, Income Tax)