Special drive against drug menace: Punjab Police arrests 392 people, files 283 cases

The Punjab Police under its special drive launched against the drug menace has arrested 392 people after registering 283 cases under the NDPS Act across the state, Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said here on Sunday.

The week-long drive commenced on February 25.

Gupta said that under the drive, the police recovered heroin as well as other drugs after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas besides laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state. The police also arrested 15 proclaimed offenders (POs) of NDPS cases during these three days, Gupta added.

“The Punjab Police had set a new record by seizing over 700 kg heroin worth Rs 3,500 crore in the international market and confiscating property worth Rs 101 crore after arresting over 10,000 drug smugglers in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” the DGP said.

He said that the massive crackdown on drugs not only led to break the supply chain of drugs but also resulted in decline in drug-related deaths as only 19 drug-related deaths were reported in 2020 in comparison to 2019 and 2018, which had witnessed 47 and 111 drug-related deaths respectively.

Gupta said from April 1, 2017, till this month, the Punjab Police recovered 1,760 kg heroin, 25 kg smack and 1,794 kg opium from the drug smugglers and suppliers besides seizure/attachment of property worth Rs 163 crore. On January 31, 2020, the Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab Police had seized 197 kg heroin and other contraband from the illegal drug factory set up in a rented house at Sultanwind village of Amritsar and arrested six persons, including an Afghanistan national and a woman, he added.