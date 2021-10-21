Special concession to government employees on purchase of first e-vehicle, says Dushyant

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, on Thursday announced that a special concession will be given to government employees on the purchase of ‘first e-vehicle’. Besides this, a financial assistance of up to Rs 5 crore will be given for research and development in the field of e-mobility in the state/national or international level institutes in the state.

Dushyant, who also holds the portfolio of Industries and Commerce Department, made the announcements on Thursday after a meeting on ‘Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy-2021’ with senior officers of various departments.

“Haryana government is consistently working to ensure that the policy being formulated for e-vehicle in the state is the best ‘Electric Vehicle Policy-2021’ in the country. For the formation of the said policy, three rounds of discussions have been held with the officials and today the final consultations were held. This policy will be released in one month,” Dushyant said.

“The Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy-2021 is being formulated by Haryana government while focusing on e-vehicle manufacturers, user drivers and people setting up charging stations, in which special exemptions will be given to them. The state government is emphasising on promoting two wheeler, three wheeler and four wheeler e-vehicles. While e-vehicles would be given exemption at the time of registration in the policy, those commercial vehicles which are converted from petrol, diesel to electric will also be given concession. The state government has a plan to have maximum e-vehicles in the state by the year 2022,” Dushyant added.