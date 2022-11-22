Special CBI court convicts ex-cop for accepting bribe of Rs 5,000

The special CBI court of Chandigarh on Monday held a former UT Police Sub Inspector (SI) guilty for accepting a bribe of Rs 5000 from a city resident in 2015. The quantum of sentence in the case will be pronounced on November 23.

As per details, the former SI, identified Arvind Kumar, has been held guilty under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jagjit Singh of Chandigarh.

According to the CBI, Arvind Kumar was posted at Police Station Sector 31. The complainant in the matter, Balkar Saini, owns a depot at Sector 31 and was first booked by the Chandigarh Police under Essential Commodities Act in 2014 for allegedly selling wheat at higher prices. Kumar was the Investigating Officer (IO) in that case had submitted a charge sheet in the case in the court.

As per allegations, the SI told Saini that he could help him in court during the proceedings of the case when the statements of the UT Food Inspector was to be recorded. Following this, the SI asked the complainant to pay him Rs 10000, and finalised the deal. The complainant meanwhile approached the CBI and bargained down the amount to Rs 5000, which was to be given by the complainant to the SI outside Police Station Sector 31. The CBI decided to then lay a trap, following which the SI was nabbed red-handed while accepting Rs 5000 as bribe.

During the trial, the defense counsel argued that the accused has been falsely implicated. The court, however, after hearing the arguments held the accused guilty on Monday.