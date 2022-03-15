Special audit must be done of roads recarpeted in the last five years: SIA

Demanding a special audit of roads recarpeted in the last five years, volunteers of Second Innings Association (SIA) a group of eminent and retired residents travelled the UT and clicked pictures of 30 bad roads which they have submitted at the Punjab Raj Bhawan.

In a letter written to Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, the association specified the recommendations made by the Central Road Research Institute, Delhi (CRRI) in their 2018 study.

“The re-carpeting of roads being done without scrapping should be stopped once and for all. A special audit of roads re-carpeted in the last 5 years should be done,” they demanded. They have also asked for a coordination committee consisting of members from the administration’s engineering department, municipal corporation and Punjab engineering college, along with a representative of CRRI, to be constituted immediately.

It was further stated, “It is a matter of record that both the above institutions have sent their recommendations and advisory in writing to the Chandigarh administration jotting therein the ways and means to make better roads. We understand that the administration has been advised to scrap the surface of the road to a certain extent and use that scrap material in carpeting the roads. The depth of scrap has also been advised while keeping in view the volume of traffic on particular roads like Madhya Marg. The use of scrapped material will not only save public money but will improve ecological balance as a lesser material will be used.”

The association said that barring one or two, all the roads re-carpeted in the last few years were done just by adding another layer of material over the old road. Due to this, the height of the roads, irrespective of the area or road type has significantly increased.

“This has previously resulted in flooding of circles and inner roads. The insensible increase in height of the roads has led to the road drainage channels becoming almost useless. Water also enters houses in some sectors,” the association said.