Speaker visits Samana, tells activist to come down mobile tower

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Sunday met protesting members of the ongoing “Dharam Yudhh Morcha” at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Chowk in Samana constituency of Patiala district, along with a delegation of MLAs.

“The delegation requested the morcha to lift the dharna. They even spoke with Gurjeet Singh Khalsa, who has been sitting atop a 400 feet BSNL tower since October 12, 2024, and requested him to come down, but the morcha members and even Khalsa ji said the dharna would be lifted the day the stringent law against sacrilege incidents would be passed,” said Kaka Singh Kotra, general secretary of BKU Sidhupur, one of the unions supporting the morcha.

Notably, the Speaker visited the protest site a day after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that a special Vidhan Sabha session on April 13 would bring a stronger law on sacrilege incidents.

“The Punjab government, under the leadership of CM Mann, will introduce a stronger law by amending the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008. I will bring the draft of the proposed law to the Samana Morcha on April 14 after its passage on Baisakhi, and hand over the draft to Khalsa.” Sandhwan said, addressing a gathering.

The delegation included AAP Punjab general secretary and media in-charge Baltej Pannu, Assembly Select Committee Chairman Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLAs Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Ajitpal Singh Kohli, Gurlal Ghanour, Narinder Kaur Bharaj, Gurdev Singh Dev Mann and Kulwant Singh Bazigar, and Baba Bhupinder Singh Rampur Khera from the Sant Samaj.

Khalsa, speaking over the phone from the tower, thanked the Punjab government for convening a special session to enact a strict anti-sacrilege law and assured that he would come down after the law was passed.

Addressing the Sangat, Sandhwan said, “The Punjab government is fully committed to incorporating stringent provisions in the proposed legislation, including strict punishment, heavy fines, confiscation of property, and coverage of offences committed through digital means. The draft is being prepared after consultations with the Sant Samaj and legal experts.”

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The Speaker also said the chief minister recently held a meeting with representatives of the Sant Samaj to apprise them of the government’s intent. He thanked Sant Seva Singh Rampur Khera for extending support towards bringing this historic anti-sacrilege legislation.

Sandhwan said the government believes in action rather than making false promises, and that “no leniency will be shown towards those guilty of sacrilege”.

To this, Kotra said, “The Sangat welcomes the announcement of a special Assembly session.”

Sandhwan said, “The government is treating this legislation as a priority and is convening a special session on the sacred occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas to ensure due deliberation with religious leaders and legal experts.”

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Baltej Pannu and Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said, “No culprit involved in sacrilege will be spared, and exemplary punishment will be ensured. Opinions from leading legal experts across the country will also be sought.”