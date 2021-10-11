Speaker seeks relief in power tariff for common man

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh Sunday sought relief in electricity tariff for the common man, particularly the trading community and those living in urban areas.

In a statement issued here, the Speaker said he had raised the matter with former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and with new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as well, who has been appreciative of the matter.

Welcoming the relief provided to different sections of the power consumers by Channi, the Speaker said the state government must extend this relief to everyone by reducing the tariff, which in Punjab is among the highest in the country. He said the middle classes living in urban areas and the trading community in particular had suffered during the last two years due to Covid. “We need to ameliorate their conditions,” he said, adding that their business was yet to get on track after a devastating phase of Covid.