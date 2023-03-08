Speaker Sandhwan warns bureaucrats, says pay more respect to MLAs

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday sounded a warning to the state bureaucracy to pay full respect and protocol to the elected members of the house and reminded them that the executive of the state derived all its powers from the laws passed by the legislature and that the legislature was supreme. He gave the example of the recent case in UP Assembly where some state government officials were sentenced to undergo imprisonment for showing disrespect to an MLA.

Intervening in the Zero hour when a member thanked him for having directed certain action towards welfare of the freedom fighters who resided in the state, Sandhwan said these directions were not by him but from the house collectively. “The political posts, constitutional posts and bureaucracy are answerable to this house. On many occasions members of the house have expressed their concerns to me that some bureaucrats in the government do not follow protocol (for MLAs),” he said.

The Speaker went on to say that although there is committee of the Vidhan Sabha to look into such complaints but he would like to inform on this occasion that there three pillars of the governance as per Constitution-Judiciary, which is headed by Chief Justice, Executive, which is headed by CM and Legislature, which is headed by the Speaker. “As per the Constitution all these three pillars have to act within their rights and duties. Sometimes, when there is interference in the areas of authority of these three institutions then there is a impact on their sanctity,” he said.

There should be no interference. The executive derives its powers from the Vidhan Sabha. So the government it fully answerable to the Vidhan Sabha. Whenever there is a violation of protocol towards members of the house then the Constitution has empowered the VIdhan Sabha to deliver strong punishment for the same,” said Sandhwan. “These MLAs represent one and a half lakh people. Whenever the protocol of a MLA is violated it impinges upon the honour and self respect of the one and half lakh people who the MLA represents. This house will never allow that,” Sandhwan said.